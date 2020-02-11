Feel good! The top supplements that actually make a difference

Taking care of our mind and body is our main goal for 2020. That's why we've vowed to find the best supplements that give us the boost we need. We have three go-to products that we’ve tried and tested and you need to check them out.

Sona BeautéActive Skin Hair Nails Complex

Your appearance can be affected by internal and external factors such as environment, age, lifestyle, diet, hormonal changes and stress. These factors can affect the body’s overall balance which can lead to hair loss, lacklustre skin and both weak and soft nails. When it comes to looking after your skin, hair and nails, most people concentrate on the topical products they use – but what you put into your body is just as important as what you put on your body. So, if you want radiant skin, thicker hair and stronger nails, you need to give your body the nutrition it craves. You can supercharge your beauty regime with one simple daily dose of Sona Skin Hair Nails Complex which provides the body with the necessary nutrients for optimum skin, hair and nails.

Free from dairy, egg, gluten, GMO, lactose, soy, wheat and yeast and suitable for Coeliacs and Diabetics, Sona BeautéActive Skin Hair Nails Complex is €24.95 for a months supply and is available from selected pharmacies and health stores nationwide and online at Sona.ie

Hush and Hush PlantYourDay™

The last 12 months has seen a huge amount of conversation about eating less meat by having a few meat-free days a week, becoming totally vegetarian or going the whole hog (no pun intended) with becoming a vegan. Frequently though, the issue isn’t the will to make a change no matter how small, but the most talked about issue is how will you get your daily intake of protein and other essential nutrients to ensure you get through the day without a mid afternoon crash.

PlantYourDay™ is so much more than your average protein powder, containing a host of different ingredients to help prevent the effects of ageing. The supplement is rich with vitamins such as B12 and folic acid and minerals such as the superfood kelp, that work at a cellular level to defend against future damage. The overall taste is chocolate, so just add your favourite milk to provide long lasting energy. Just mix two scoops of powder with almond milk and enjoy!

PlantYourDay™ is available now at selected professional beauty salons and online here with a 402g Jar retailing at €58.50 and a 7 Travel Sachets at €37.00

Boots Good Gut Range

Did you know your gut and brain are connected? Ensuring you have a healthy gut environment should be at the top of your list. The Boots healthy gut range is designed to give you a helping hand to create a healthy gut environment. The entire range is free from artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. It’s also gluten and dairy free too. The range includes:

Good Gut Live Friendly Bacteria

Boots Good Gut live friendly bacteria contains billions and billions of biotic cultures, the expert blend of digestive enzymes, and calcium to support normal digestion for good gut health. Buy it here.

Good Gut Live Friendly Bacteria + Women’s Health

This one includes the live friendly bacteria, but it also includes specific ingredients for women's health support. It contains billions and billions of biotic cultures, lactobacillus gasseri – a normal part of the vaginal flora, cranberry extract, and vitamin B6 to help regulate hormonal activity. Buy it here.



Good Gut Live Friendly Bacteria + Skin & Hair Supplement

This too includes the live friendly bacteria, but it includes specific ingredients for skin and hair support – so along with the billions and billions of biotic cultures it also includes zinc and selenium for healthy skin and hair. It also contains specially selected vitamins & minerals to support normal digestion, for good gut health. Buy it here.

Good Gut Fibre Sachets

With more than 90% of adults not getting enough fibre daily, this blend of Boots Good Gut daily fibre provides a low-calorie source of extra fibre in a refreshing drink, with a hint of tropical flavour. You take it alongside your food to help you achieve the recommended daily fibre intake of 30g. Also packed with aloe vera, L-glutamine, and calcium to support normal digestion for good gut health. Buy it here.