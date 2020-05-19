Tried and tested: Is Skingredients Core 4 worth the hype?

My skin is finally clear.

I have had the most problematic skin since I was a teenager and it got to the stage where I never thought it would look nice. I felt like I’d been cursed with stubborn spots that had taken up a long-term residence on my face.

I tried every skincare product I could get my hands on. Some worked and eased my skin woes, others didn’t and left it looking worse than ever before.

Since lockdown began, I’ve been lucky enough to work from home. It’s been a welcome change after commuting for four hours every day. I have more free time and a little extra money. I decided to use the money I’d normally spend on bus/train fares and invest in a skincare range I’ve been eager to try.

The Skingredients Core 4 bundle was on special offer at the time so I jumped at the chance and purchased the main four products- PreProbiotic Cleanser, Skin Veg, Skin Protein and Skin Shield. The range has been a pure delight to use and I actually look forward to taking care of my skin now. The products are gentle and a little bit goes a long way, so they'll last a lot longer than most products.

My favourite has got to be the Skin Shield. As someone who is as pale as a ghost, I'm extremely wary about sunburn and constantly lecture my friends and family about wearing their Factor 50. The Skin Shield has become my saviour for sunny days in the garden. I feel comforted knowing my skin is protected, and it also helps even out my skin tone.

I’ve been using the products for exactly a month now and the difference in my skin is really something else. My skin always looked so drawn and dull and now it is glowing. My break-outs are nowhere near as bad as they used to be and it looks so much healthier. I’ve only actually noticed my skin break-out around the time of my period, which is a given for me, especially when I eat nothing but Dairy Milk chocolate for four days.

Make-Up Free

One big difference I've noticed is if I do suffer from a small breakout, the spots don't last as long as they usually do. My acne scars look a hell of a lot less noticeable, which has been a major confidence boost for me.

The products are a little pricier than the skincare I’d usually opt for, but they’re truly worth every penny. I feel ten times more confidence and can finally leave the house without a scrap of make-up on. In the past, I used to feel so paranoid about my skin that I always had to dab concealer on, even if I was just running to the shop to buy coffee, but now I'm welcoming the make-up free days with open arms.

Skingredients is your skin’s balanced diet, a collection made up of the key ingredients that your skin needs, developed by Jennifer Rock, CEO and founder of The Skin Nerd, award-winning dermal facialist, skincare trainer, and bestselling author.

I don’t think my skin has ever looked as fresh as it has since using the Core 4 products. They have really transformed it and I cannot wait to see the impact they have on my skin as time goes by.

