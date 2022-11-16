Tribute to Vicky Phelan to air on this week’s Late Late Show

The lineup for this week’s edition for The Late Late Show has just been revealed, and it is set to be an extraordinary one.

Tributes will be paid to the late Vicky Phelan, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 48 from cervical cancer. Presenter Ryan Tubridy will celebrate Vicky’s life and acknowledge her fearless fight for justice following the CervicalCheck scandal.

One of Vicky’s favourite musical acts, The Stunning, will also dedicate a special musical performance in her memory.

Toy–Show-star-turned-actress Alisha Weir will be chatting to Ryan about how she feels to be playing the lead role in the upcoming film adaptation of Matilda, starring opposite Emma Thompson.

Hollywood legend Jane Seymour will be live in the studio to discuss the upcoming second season of RTÉ's Harry Wild. Jane will also lay out the necessary qualities that are needed to be a leading lady, and why she loves Ireland so much.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup is due to kick off in Qatar this Sunday, football pundit Eamon Dunphy will be on hand to explain why he feels extremely uncomfortable about the tournament this year, and why football needs to take a stand against it.

Athy singer Jack L, otherwise known as Jack Lukeman, will be on the Late Late to provide musical entertainment with his new song, Sundogs in the Moonshine.

Viewers can look forward to seeing all of these guests on The Late Late Show when it airs this Friday, November 18, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.