Trendy costume ideas for you and your partner this Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner and we’re so excited to celebrate the spooky season.

If you have a Halloween party coming up, you may still be stuck for costume ideas and if so, you’re in the right place!

While you may feel tempted to throw on a pair of cat ears and call it a day, we’ve come up with some costume ideas that are inspired by our favourite famous faces and new movies from 2024.

So, if you and your partner (or bestie) need inspiration for Halloween costumes this year, we think you’ll love our ideas below.

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan

Credit: Sabrina Carpenter Instagram

An iconic pairing that grew massively in popularity this year. Wear a little red dress with knee-high stockings and a bouncy blow-dry while your other-half dons a white vest and belted trousers – just like the Please, Please, Please music video. Or, recreate a corset-style look from the Short n’ Sweet tour and have your partner wear his white jacket.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Another couple that won over the hearts of the public this year. Grab a white bralette, hot pants and matching suit jacket, and get your boyfriend to wear a black suit and top hat to recreate the iconic moment Taylor brought Travis on stage at Wembley Stadium earlier this summer. Or, opt for any of Taylor’s iconic outfits from one of her era’s as your partner wears a red ‘87’ jersey.

Deadpool & Wolverine

For all the Marvel fans out there! Stepping out in a red and yellow suit with your partner or bestie would make for a funny and trendy costume following the success of the 2024 crossover movie. Just make sure you learn the Bye, Bye, Bye dance before heading to any parties!

Beetlejuice & Lydia Deetz

Credit: Beetlejuice Movie Instagram / Spotify News Instagram

Following the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it only seemed right to include this iconic pairing in our list. With a striped suit and green hairspray as well as some gothic make-up, you and your other-half will be ready for the Afterlife in no time!

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington

After Polin’s infamous love story in Season 3 of Bridgerton, it only seems right to include the lovebirds in our list. You and your partner will be the talk of the ton when you turn up to the Halloween ball in your Regency-style outfits. Bonus points if you make Pitbull references on the night.

Harley Quinn & Joker

Now that Joker: Folie à Deux has been released, this new take on Harley Quinn and the Joker is a very current and easy costume to create at home. Use some smudged clown make-up and green-tinted hairspray to get into character.

Elphaba & Glinda

While the upcoming Wicked film hasn’t hit our screens yet, the hype around the movie is making us so excited to see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s take on the iconic roles. To recreate each of the witches outfits with your girlfriend or bestie, have one of you wear a classic witch costume with green face paint while the other dons a pink ball gown and tiara.