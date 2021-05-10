Trending wedding colours for 2021

It’s incredibly hard to plan anything right now. Our lives have been so up in the air the last year, that making plans just to get them thrown back in your face later on down the line has started to feel like a cruel joke.

But right now, there’s a little light down the end of the tunnel. Today the country opened inter-country travel and upped the amount of wedding guests allowed at the reception, we’re hearing about more and more people getting vaccinated everyday and slowly but surely, our numbers are on their way down.

All of this has us tentatively making plans for the future and even if we’re not setting them in stone, we can still dream about them! It’s been a particularly difficult year for those who are engaged and trying to plan a wedding in that respect. Do you hold off? Wait til everyone you want is there? Or just forge ahead and go for it?

Regardless of what you do, you have to do what’s right for you. But that doesn’t mean you can’t do a little dreaming and planning while you figure it out!

Haley McElroy, a wedding photographer and videographer renowned for her intimate and stunningly beautiful wedding photography, has made that planning a little easier with her Instagram page. Focusing on all things weddings, she gives us all the lowdown on wedding hacks, from the cute and intimate moments you should ask your photographer to capture on the day to the budget decorating tips that help you save and still make your space look amazing for your big day.

But our favourite series that the Oklahoma native has done is her trending wedding colour series for 2021. Stylish, elegant and up to the minute, she shows off her photography and taste in these reels, highlighting the up-to-the-minute trends that are always a step ahead of the posse. A must-follow for wedding tips, Haley’s page is definitely worth checking out, for a little inspo if nothing else.

Here are the top hot wedding colours of 2021, according to this photographer!

Black

I know, right? You’d never think it! But when you sit down and look at what couple’s have managed to create by playing with this colour, it will seriously blow you away. Dark and dramatic, once it’s offset with pale and neutral colours, it creates an endlessly classy vibe, allowing lots of room for glam decorations and it will be totally memorable as something really different and really statement.

Sage green

Okay, this one we aren’t surprised at. The colour we’re seeing everywhere this year, from interiors to fashion, sage green is the calming colour we all needed in 2021. This is an extremely tranquil, soft shade of green. Focusing on bringing the outside in, lots of us have gravitated towards various shades of green this year in an effort to create a natural and calming vibe. The perfect colour for a vintage-inspired wedding, it creates a rustic and cosy feel and looks good against antique-inspired decorations. Welcoming warm and relaxing, this is a trend we can see sticking around for a while.

Terracotta

Another one we’ve seen taking over the interior world, this warm and inviting colour is suggestive of foreign lands, stunning against soft, natural colours and textures. Escapist and gorgeous, when paired with a calm tan and soft white, it complements the warming neutral base colours. This makes it easy to combine and it slots into many neutral colour schemes that need a pop of vibrancy or warmth. It falls in with the earth tones trend in that it mimics a rusty, clay colour, meaning it works well with textures like wood or muted metallic materials, something to keep in mind when you consider the venue.

Dusty rose

The soft, warm pink has been transformed into not only a staple, but a new neutral. Gone are its associations with youthful girliness, this deep, moody pink adds an element of sophistication when offset with the right coordinating palette of colours. When paired with clean light colours, it can become a look for the truly chic customer and when offset with a darker, contrasting colour like the deep steel blue or charcoal grey it becomes avant-garde, eye-catching and a whole statement of its own.

Peachy neutrals

Again, natural and calming, these shades are all about connecting you with the natural world. These colours can mix well with a light and dark palette but the most important thing is that they make you feel relaxed. These kinds of shades are becoming very popular and these neutral tones look best when complemented by natural textures and colours. Soft, boho and chic, the ambience builds when all the different tones are brought together, creating a soft, rustic and relaxing aesthetic. Perfect for summer and autumn!