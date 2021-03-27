Trend forecast! Summer handbags 2021

With summer just around the corner – even if this wintry weather doesn't quite make us feel like it is – we've decided it's time to do a roundup of our favourite trends that we see coming out this season in the world of handbags!

The handbag industry, like most of the fashion industry, has seen quite a dip in sales recently, mostly because no one is actually going anywhere that they would need a bag for! But with lifting restrictions on the horizon and summer staycations and (hopefully!!) nights out starting to look a little more likely, we said we'd give you a heads up about the must-have accessories that will be dangling off every arm in the beer garden this summer.

Check out our top picks below!

With the sixties and seventies back with a vengeance, this vintage paisley print is going to be everywhere this summer. Boho-chic and in a stunning terracotta colour, it's summery, laid back and holds lots in its bucket-shape style. Perfect to sling over your shoulder for an ice cream around town or for a day at the beach, it's chilled slouchy looks is effortlessly cool.

The textured look isn't going anywhere and we aren't mad about it when we see this gorgeous little cross-body bag. The woven look is a summer staple, but this time it's been reimagined, not as a beach tote but as a chic little cross-body, with a gradated colour scheme that simple but stylish and timeless. The tassel adds a fun element that modernises the look. This is a super handy investment that can go from day to night quite easily, with lots of space for all your things without being bulky.

I know. Florals. For spring. Groundbreaking. Except this one actually is! This super glam little number is a funky take on the floral, using glistening beads and glittering sequins to create an impressionistic collage of colour that features the most stunning combinations of the season, with a deep luxurious gold, pastel yellow and coral pink, giving us major tropical vibes. We love a good clutch, and if you get tired of carrying it around, a handy chain strap comes with it!

I don't think any of us ever would have guessed that backpacks would become the modern day style staple that they have, but we sure are glad that they did! The handiest of bags, a simple sling over your shoulder and your good to go for the day! This one from Tommy Hilfiger is compact, iconic and eye-catching, making it the perfect statement piece to top off nay outfit. The monogram speaks for itself.

A good tote is always a worthwhile investment. Carry your life along with you and have it look chic at the same time with this handy, quality bag. Carry your essentials with ease in a tote defined by its elegant curved shape, sleek grab handles and practical shoulder strap. In a summery coral – a major colour trend this year – this leather bag is your perfect finishing touch.

We adore this neat little pastel number from Rover Island who never disappoint in their accessories section. This handbag is giving us major boss lady vibes with its gold hardware and sharp lines, it cuts a slick shape, adding sophistication to more laid back summery looks. Pairing perfectly with white jeans, this is our summer must-have.

Slouch bags are so in right now and very in keeping with the floaty and casual feel that the seventies fashions had. This pick from New Look is an all-rounder, one of those bags you can rely on to look good with almost any outfit and a real summer reliable. Sturdy and with a leather-look finish, it will withstand any night out on the town!

Can you tell crocodile print is back in a major way yet? This baby blue round bag is more late nineties/ early oughts than seventies, but it doesn't stop us absolutely loving it. Feminine and quirky, this is handy day bag for all your essentials and gives us a major Paris Hilton vibe – cute, uptown and sassy.

Which are your favourites that's you'll be looking out for once the shops reopen?