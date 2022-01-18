Trend alert: The slingback heel is the shoe of the season and we’re not one bit mad about it

If you’ve been seeing the slingback heel everywhere this season – and absolutely craving a pair of your own – you’re not alone.

The must-have accessory of the season, the sophisticated shoe is giving us major 1950s movie star vibes, with its elegant shape and how well it pairs with chic evening wear. The perfect pair to the wide leg trousers that have replaced our favourite skinny jeans as well but works just as well with a skirt or dress, these heels are a modern staple and we love how designers are putting fun and unique twists on these beautiful classic shoes.

Browse below for a little inspiration on your next shopping trip and see which of our favourites is your favourite!

A plain slingback is elegant in itself, but add an extremely on-trend chain detail across the front and you’re onto a real winner. Sleek and totally office to dancefloor appropriate, we’re absolutely loving this pared back and sexy design.

Looking for something that will work in all seasons and be an eye-catching add on to your outfit? These statement shoes from Dune will do just the trick. Perfect when paired with an all black ensemble or something a little louder, let these shoes do the walking and talking for you with their sexy snakeskin pattern and chic, clear, block heel for ultimate comfort and style.

Level up your outfit with these classic court shoe slingbacks which are giving us major 2000s boss babe style. The delicate flared heel and pointed toe are made to go with your favourite neutral and the tan colour will blend seamlessly with your colour palette. The sexy chain detailing adds a little sass and sexiness to this shoe, making it the perfect accessory for dinner and drinks.

It’s the court, but not as you know it. This season, a wardrobe classic is updated thanks to trend-led croc texture and a sleek snaffle trim. The Click slingbacks are further complemented by a comfortable heel, pointed toe and slim straps, all made in gorgeous soft leather. A statement for sure, but perfect with your favourite jeans and nice top – a staple in any woman’s wardrobe.

Another slick tan number, this shoe may be slightly more office appropriate, making it the perfect accessory while you boss it up in the boardroom…and celebrate with drinks after work. The camel heels feature a ruched leather look for a classic touch to a contemporary accessory and the fit guaranteed comfort, as part of New Look’s Love Comfort footwear range. Win win!

If you're a fan of dazzling diamanté's, you're guaranteed to adore these slingback heels. These Dune Caris shoes are elegant and an effortless addition to any shoedrobe and a must for any woman who loves a glamorous look. The chain detailing on the slingback is bang on trend and a fun, eye-catching detail for any trendsetter who likes to be ahead of the pack.

Live your best Barbie life in these Betta slingbacks, perfect for making a statement in. Bold and vibrant, their open toe style and slim block heel makes them the perfect shoe for stepping out this spring and summer. Utterly comfortable thanks to their cushioned leather underfoot, these stylish shoes are going to be the star of your wardrobe this season.