Treat yourself to luscious locks with these easy DIY hair oils

Have you noticed that hair oils have become a massive trend recently?

Over the past few years, the popularity of hair oils has risen amongst beauty lovers – and we can certainly see why! Not only do these oils feel luxurious to apply and smell incredible, but they also have a range of benefits to enable your locks to be the best they can be.

Plus, if you’re the kind of person that uses a lot of hair sprays or dry shampoo, then your roots and scalp will really appreciate hair oil application, as it gives them a chance to rinse out and thoroughly unclog from built-up products.

Whether you’re on the hunt for an oil that promotes hair growth, thickness, anti-frizz or anti-dandruff, then there is certainly no shortage for you to choose from. However, have you ever thought about making your own?

If you have a tendency to love creating your own beauty products, then making your very own hair oil could be the perfect DIY project for you to test out this season.

Below, you will find several hair oil recipes that we have uncovered for you to try out. All of these oils tend to prioritise different aims, and so it depends on which aspect of healthy hair you’d most like to focus on.

So, what are you waiting for? Take a scroll down, and see which DIY hair oil would suit you best:

Rosemary, castor and argan hair oil

Rosemary oil has become one of the most popular hair oils at the minute, and rightfully so! It contains a multitude of properties, but it is mostly praised for helping to promote hair regrowth. Meanwhile, the inclusion of argan oil will aid to keep your hair soft and shiny.

Ingredients:

1 drop of rosemary oil

5 drops of castor oil

5 drops of argan oil

Directions:

Stir the rosemary oil, castor oil, and argan oil together in a bowl.

Apply the oil mixture to your dry scalp, and massage it in.

Leave the oil on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Jojoba and chamomile hair oil

If you have a dry and itchy scalp, then this DIY hair oil is for you! Jojoba oil is excellent at moisturising dry, dandruff-filled hair, and it can also help to prevent any further breakage to your locks. Meanwhile, chamomile oil does exactly what you would expect it to do – it does wonders to soothe and calm any itchy scalps.

Ingredients:

1 drop of chamomile oil

10 drops of jojoba oil

Directions:

Mix the chamomile oil and jojoba oil together.

Massage the oil onto your scalp and the strands of your hair.

Leave it to sit for 20 minutes, before washing it out.

Coconut and lavender hair oil

Last but not least, we have two of the most beautiful scents! Many of us use coconut oil in our everyday lives, and so this is a brilliant DIY hair oil to choose. Coconut oil is known for its moisturising strengths, while lavender oil has been noted to help promote hair growth, for those who are struggling with different types of hair loss.

Ingredients:

1 drop of lavender essential oil

10 drops of coconut oil

Directions:

Mix and blend the lavender essential oil and coconut oil together.

Massage the oil mixture onto your scalp and hair.

Leave it to set for 20 minutes, before rinsing it off as normal. If you want to thoroughly pamper your hair, you can also apply argan oil afterwards.

Note: Never apply any products without first doing an allergy patch test at the back of your neck. If you start to feel a burning or tingling sensation, rinse off the product immediately.