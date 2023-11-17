SHEmazing!
Treat yourself to a welded bracelet at Tadgh O’Flynn X Brown Thomas Limerick pop-up

Treat yourself or a loved one to a piece of permanent welded jewellery this weekend with Tadgh O’Flynn Jewellery X Brown Thomas Limerick.

Tadgh O’Flynn Jewellery team take their beautiful premium jewellery and carefully weld it to the wearer.   Their welded jewellery options are solid 14ct gold and they offer both yellow and white gold chains. They also have an extensive range of charm options to add if desired.  The charm collection is one to marvel over as it includes lab grown and earth mined diamonds, natural gemstones set in solid 14ct gold and engraved pieces that can be personalised for the ultimate special service.

Journalist & presenter Louise Cantillon visited the pop-up today

Welding is lead by their expert goldsmiths ensuring the neatest, safest and secure weld to make your permanent jewellery last forever.

If you would like to join the ‘forever golden club’ then visit Brown Thomas Limerick from now until Sunday 19th November. Guarantee your preferred time by visiting Brown Thomas here to make an appointment. Although booking is highly recommended, walk-ins are welcome too.

Sustainable Welds

As part of Tadgh O’Flynn Jewellery’s commitment to sustainability, the team also offer a bespoke service using vintage chains, specially sourced and refurbished by their inhouse professional goldsmiths. Each sustainable, pre-loved chain is a unique piece and limited-edition. Chains naturally vary in style, size, gold carat and price depending on availability.

If you can’t make the pop-up over the weekend, Tadgh O’Flynn Jewellery offer this service in their stores in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and Ennis, Co. Clare. Visit Tadgh O'Flynn Jewellery for more information now.

