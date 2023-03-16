Treat yourself to a bank holiday film with these great telly picks

It’s St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow, which means that an extra day is being added onto our weekend. How lovely!

If you’re not in a celebratory mood and fancy spending the weekend snuggled up on the sofa, then why not pick out a film or two to watch?

If you need some movie inspiration, some of our favourite telly channels are showing some brilliant films this weekend!

Whether you’re looking for a classic rom-com or a hard-hitting drama, we guarantee that there’s something for everyone on the small screen over the next few days.

Check out our top picks below:

Manchester by the Sea (RTÉ2, Friday at 10pm)

This Oscar-nominated drama stars Casey Affleck as Lee, who reluctantly returns to Manchester-by-the-Sea following the sudden death of his brother. Lee is assigned to be the sole guardian of his 15-year-old nephew Patrick. Back once again in his coastal hometown, Lee must grapple with his newfound responsibilities, whilst also absorbing the grief that his brother has left behind.

Doctor Zhivago (BBC Two, Saturday at 1:15pm)

This classic from 1965 is set during the Russian Revolution and follows the story of physician Yuri Zhivago, who falls in love with beautiful Lara Guishar. The stars do not initially align for the pair, and Yuri ends up marrying his cousin Tonya. However, when he and Lara meet again years later, their spark reignites – but will they take a chance on love?

The Karate Kid (Channel 4, Saturday at 3:40pm)

One for all the family! Jackie Chan and a young Jaden Smith team up for this latest addition in the franchise. 12-year-old Dre Parker is struggling with being bullied at school by kung fu whizz Cheng. Dre doesn’t know how to stand up for himself in his new hometown, but when he befriends secret kung fu expert Mr Han, he soon learns a trick or two.

Five Feet Apart (RTÉ2, Saturday at 11:25pm)

This tale stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson as two teenage strangers who happen to both be battling cystic fibrosis. When the pair meet each other, it’s clear that there is a spark between them, but the restrictions of their medical conditions mean that they must always stay five feet apart from one another. As their mutual attraction begins to grow, are Stella and Will willing to risk their lives for love?

Legally Blonde (ITV2, Sunday at 7:05pm)

Reese Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a fashionista blonde who gets her heart broken when her boyfriend Warner dumps her for Harvard Law School, claiming that she’s not ‘smart’ enough for his family’s approval. Determined to win him back, Elle manages to secure a spot at Harvard too – but does she have what it takes? And will Warner take her back?