Treat yourself on Galentine’s Day: Boots are having a major sale

This week we are celebrating Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day and we’re certainly feeling the love.

In honour of the season of love, we’ve decided to treat ourselves to something special from Boots. The store has some of the most incredible offers this week so why not pick up a gorgeous gift set or a floral fragrance?

In the run up to Valentine’s Day, Boots Ireland has some wonderful better than half price offers on a range of exclusive gift sets – including gifts from Soap & Glory, Yankee Candle and Sanctuary Spa, available in-store and online at Boots.ie.

Furthermore, Boots Ireland customers can save 15 percent on selected fragrances – available until February 14, 2020.

Our dream gift is the Soap & Glory Because You’re The Best by Star Giftset. The set is worth €63.47 and all you have to pay is €25.

Another top pick is the Yankee Candle Favourites Gift Set which is worth €64.50 and only costs €30.

If it’s a new fragrance you’re after then why not treat yourself to the heavenly Lancome La Vie Est Belle eau de parfum which is on sale for €73.10.

For more incredible offers, check out boots.ie or your local Boots store.