Luxury skincare brand Codex Beauty launches in Selfridges

Codex Beauty are thrilled to announce their arrival to Selfridges! There are now even more ways to shop your favourite Codex Beauty products as the brand launch in one of the worlds leading department stores as part of Selfridges Project Earth initiative. The natural skincare collective joins a host of other amazing brands that have come together as part of this project that aims to tackle the climate crisis.

What is Project Earth?

Selfridges set up Project Earth as an exploration into how they can change the way we shop by 2025. They hope that by driving a transition to more sustainable materials, exploring new business models and challenging the mindsets of their partners and customers as well as their teams, Selfridges can offer an alternative perspective on retail and create a sustainable future.

“Project Earth is about us taking radical action in response to the climate crisis. Our ambitious commitments to science-based targets and a net-zero future underpin this, alongside our commitment to ensuring that the most environmentally impactful materials used right across business come from certified, sustainable sources. For a multi-brand retailer to set targets as significant as these is a considerable undertaking, and we are absolutely focused on meeting them," said Daniella Vega, Director of Sustainability for Selfridges.

Project Earth has now launched in Selfridges with more than 300 brand partners including 80 beauty brands of which 20 are new launches focusing on refillable reusable and recyclable concepts. Selfridges chose to launch Codex Beauty in line with Project Earth due to their sustainable accreditations which include the Microbiome-friendly seal of quality and certifications from EcoCert COSMOS Organic, Leaping Bunny, EWG (The Environmental Working Group), PEFC (Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification), Carbon Footprint Standard, and Vegan.

“We are incredibly excited and very proud to be launching Codex Beauty in Selfridges. It’s an amazing achievement for a brand that is just over a year old. To be launching in Selfridges as part of Project Earth couldn’t be more fitting. We are delighted to be joining them on their mission to tackle the climate crisis," added Tracey Ryan, Managing Director and Master Formulator of Codex Beauty Europe.

Codex Beauty is a collective of global skin care lines built on science, natural ingredients, plant-based preservatives, pharmaceutical-grade processes, safety and efficacy trials, sustainability, and consumer transparency. Its offering is entirely organic, free of harmful chemical compounds, and rigorously tested according to biotechnology practices.

Codex Beauty is available online from www.selfridges.com, www.codexbeauty.com as well as instore at Meadows and Byrne, McCauley Chemists, Cara Pharmacy, Lloyds Pharmacy, The Clean Beauty Edit, Kilkenny Stores, O’Sullivan’s Pharmacies and Dublin Airport.