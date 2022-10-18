Treat yourself! How to make your very own autumnal bath bombs

Now that the autumnal season is in full swing, we are digging out all of our favourite bath products to treat ourselves to some me-time. However, with the cost of living crisis and our pockets feeling a bit tighter, we know that it isn’t always possible to indulge in purchasing some lovely new bath bombs.

So, we have a solution! We have discovered an amazing way to DIY your own bath bombs, to give yourself the luxury experience with little expense. Thankfully, they do not require too much effort to make, and you can use it as a fun way to pass an evening, instead of lounging about and procrastinating (we are all guilty of that!).

For these bath bombs, we have gone for an autumnal theme and have chosen orange as their scent. However, they can be completely tailored to your desires, depending on what you prefer. Now, let’s get into DIY mode, and then you can relax with one of these gorgeous bath bombs:

Makes: 4 half-balls

Prep: 30 mins

Setting time: 2-4 hours

You will need:

100g bicarbonate of soda

50g citric acid

25g cornflour

25g Epsom salt (optional)

2 tablespoons oil – such as sunflower, coconut or olive oil

¼ teaspoon orange essential oil

A few drops of orange liquid food colouring

Orange peel (optional, to decorate)

Utensils you will need:

Mixing bowl

Whisk

Plastic moulds (of any shape)

Method:

Put the bicarbonate of soda, citric acid, cornflour and Epsom salt in a bowl. Whisk until everything is fully combined.

Pour the base oil, essential oil and food colouring into a small bowl. Mix together well, ensuring that the oil and the colouring are combined as much as possible.

Very slowly, add the oil mixture into the dry mixture a little at a time, whisking each time. Once both mixtures have been combined, add a few tiny drops of water and whisk again. Be mindful that the ingredients will fizz when you add the water, so mix it in quickly! For consistency, you should want the mixture to slightly clump together when pressed in your hand. It should be able to keep its shape, and not be too wet.

If you have decided to add decorations to your bath bombs, drop them into the bottom of your chosen moulds. Place your mixture firmly on top, pressing down and rounding out the top with a teaspoon to ensure a smooth shape.

Leave your bath bombs in the mould to dry for 2-4 hours, before carefully removing them.

Run your bath, drop one of the bath bombs into the water, and watch it fizz to your heart’s content!

Tips:

The scents and colourings for your bath bombs are completely customisable, depending on your preference. If you wish, you can swap out the orange essential oil for more calming scents, such as lavender or chamomile. If you want your bath to smell like a meadow, you can add rose essential oil. To compliment these scents, you could go for pink, purple or blue food colouring. It is completely up to you!

The optional decoration can also be tailored to your preference. If you are going for the lavender scent, why not pair it with some lavender buds? Or, if rose is more your style, you can decorate your bath bomb with some rose petals. The prettier, the better!

Method courtesy of BBC Good Food

Feature photo credit: @smithandgreening Instagram