Treat your skin to Ayu Cosmetics’ Anti-Redness Cream SPF 30

Fight the signs of redness with Ayu Cosmetics' revolutionary, bestselling Anti-Redness Cream, which has solidified its place as a must-have in the brand's multi-award-winning lineup.

Since April is Rosacea Awareness Month, Ayu Cosmetics' precise colour-corrector is an ally in helping to balance the redness (erythema) associated with it. Also, its skin-loving formula targets the signs of aging and uneven skin tone, delivering immediate concealing and skin-soothing benefits, alongside formidable sun protection.

Its sheer, universally flattering shade effortlessly reveals a visibly rejuvenated, even, and radiant complexion in just one easy application. The formulation makes it perfect as a base, or for those days when you’d prefer to skip the foundation and concealer altogether but still have that flawless glow.

With founder Suzie O'Neill's personal battle with redness driving its inspiration, perfecting the formula for this product has been a longstanding labour of love and dedication for the brand.

Suzie explained, “This product is extra special to me, and one we have wanted and worked on for a long time. I have a lot of redness, and it’s something I’ve always been conscious of. I love how this cream makes my skin look bright and even and allows me to head out with confidence with nothing else on my skin.”

Using the power of hydrating Glycerin, Ayu's Anti-Redness Cream ensures exceptional moisture retention, resulting in a lasting, supple radiance throughout the day. Enriched with the calming properties of Allantoin, Bisabolol, and Panthenol, it nurtures and soothes your skin, while Centella Asiatica Extract promotes robust regeneration to enhance its overall health and vitality.

Fortified with SPF 30 to protect against damaging UVA and UVB rays, Ayu's Anti-Redness Cream safeguards your skin from premature aging and sun damage. Its unisex appeal makes it an essential for anyone looking to achieve an even, luminous complexion.

Ayu's Anti-Redness Cream empowers you to step out with total confidence, knowing your skin is both protected and glowing.

Ayu’s Anti-Redness Cream retails for €34.50. It is available to purchase via www.ayu.ie, and at their stores in Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork, and in Kildare Village, Kildare, and at Shannon Airport.