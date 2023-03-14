Treat your mum to the gift of wellness this Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and the hunt for the perfect gift is on!

Finding the ideal present for the mum in your life can sometimes feel like a daunting task, especially if they insist that there's nothing specific that they need or would like to receive. So, if you're feeling a bit stuck for ideas, then why not treat them to the gift of wellness?

Physical and mental wellness is important during all stages of life, but particularly when you are a mum. The stresses and busyness of every day life can often take its toll, and so it's important that, especially on Mother's Day, every mum knows that she deserves to be looked after.

There is a fabulous array of health and wellbeing products on the market at the moment, including everything from vitamins to supplements. Any one of these suggestions would make a wonderful Mother's Day gift, so why not treat the mum figure in your life to some well-deserved TLC:

JS Health Hair+Energy – RRP €28.99

If the mum in your life is a new mum who is struggling with postpartum hair loss, then the JS Health Hair+Energy formula is a great gift idea. The formula contains their signature type of JSHealth Kelp™, exclusive to JSHealth, which supports hair health and promotes energy levels too. Buy here.

Revive Active – RRP €59.95

Revive Active is a super supplement that stands out with a unique formulation of vitamins, minerals and amino acids to help you get the most from your busy, active lifestyle. Packed with 26 active ingredients specially formulated to support your energy levels, immune and nervous system, heart and circulatory system, thyroid function, normal teeth and normal fertility and reproduction. Buy here.

Annutri Glow It Illuminating Skincare Supplements – €105.00 for a 3-month supply

Great skin comes from within, and award-winning wellbeing brand Annutri’s complexion-perfecting supplement "Glow It" contains vitamins and minerals that will brighten, tone and hydrate the skin on a deep, cellular level. Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and MSM will transform dry, dull, lifeless skin into a radiant, supple, dewy complexion that is bursting with health and vitality. Buy here.

SEABODY Supplements Range – From €49.00

SEABODY's supplements are the perfect gift for Mother's Day, as they will help your mum to power through each day. You can choose from five incredible supplements in this range, which will encourage every mum to feel their best. The range includes: 'Movement' to protect bone, muscle, and cartilage; 'Immunity' to help support the immune system; 'Digestion' to encourage gut health; 'Energy' to give a pep to your step, and 'Beauty' to help protect the maintenance of hair and nails. Each supplement contains seaweed extracts, which will also hugely benefit mum's feeling of wellness. Buy here.

Swedish Collagen Deluxe Shots – RRP €42.95

Your mum will absolutely love this skincare range for Mother's Day! Swedish Collagen is a pioneering skin care brand that produces high-quality beauty products, developed to prevent wrinkles and give new strength to your skin using a completely unique formula that works from within. Collagen Deluxe Shots contained 12,500mg of hydrolysed marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamins and minerals. All products from the range also have a natural taste of wild berries. Buy here.

Pharmaton Vitality 11 – RRP €17

Are you a busy Mum or know a busy Mum, looking for a supplement that supports energy and immunity and improves mental stamina? Then Pharmaton Vitality 11 is the multivitamin and mineral supplement is the solution! Each capsule contains standardised Ginseng extract G115 with Vitamins A, B group, C, D, E, Nicotinamide, Folic acid, Biotin, and minerals Iron, Calcium, Copper, Magnesium, Zinc, and Selenium. Available from pharmacies nationwide. Buy here.

Change of Air Nasal Oils & Balms – From €24.95

Help protect mum from illness with Change of Air’s premium range of nasal oils and balms. Inspired by generations of herbalists, they offer a naturally powerful first defence in helping to prevent airborne bacterial and viral infections such as cold and flu. Each Change of Air nasal oil and balm has been crafted using premium quality essential oils, carefully selected for their ability to prevent sickness whilst reducing stress and anxiety, facilitating breathing and providing an aromatherapeutic lift. Buy here.

PrecisionBiotics – RRP €35.95

Give mum the gift of a healthy gut this Mother's Day! The PrecisionBiotics range is all about healthy wellbeing. Zenflore is the world’s first and only supplement harnessing the unique 1714-Serenitas bacterial culture, combining it with specially selected vitamins. Alflorex Immune contains extra strength Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system. Alflorex Dual Action is the world’s first unique combination of two of PrecisionBiotics clinically studied bacterial strains. Alternatively, Alflorex Chewables are great tasting chewable tablets for those who struggle swallowing capsules! Buy here.

Haliborange Vitamins Range – RRP from €6.29

The Haliborange range of vitamins make the perfect addition to any mother’s self-care routine. Help her keep her skin, hair, and nails strong and youthful with the Collagen Gummies, or boost the all-important immune system with a selection of Vitamin C supplements. And for those moments of stress and chaos that any mother knows all too well, the Calm Gummies can help her find a bit of calmness during a hectic day. Buy here.

Hemp Heros 15% Lemon CBD Oil Drops – RRP €85



Give the gift of a calmer mind, reduced anxiety and a good night’s sleep with Hemp Heros high-strength, full spectrum CBD oil drops. Hemp Heros use only the finest Organic Hemp and raw ingredients from specially selected farms within the EU, so you can be sure you are giving her the highest quality, most effective CBD product in the country. Buy here.