Treat Yo’ Self: Adare Manor debuts revolutionary spa experience

Now that Covid restrictions are starting to ease slightly, we can finally treat ourselves again to a few more luxuries, so why not book yourself in for a nice, relaxing spa day this summer?

Adare Manor — one of Ireland’s foremost five-star castle properties — is debuting a unique, innovative spa experience, the first of its kind in Ireland! Collaborating with 111SKIN, they’ve perfectly married skincare science with the luxuries of the castle resort’s spa setting.

The new 111SPA/CLINIC at Adare Manor will debut in June 2021 as the country’s newest and most exclusive wellness concept. The new spa will offer an exclusive signature treatment only to be found at Adare Manor — it’s called The Rose Gold Renaissance.

A cult-followed skincare brand, beloved by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Jennifer Anniston and Sienna Miller to name a few, 111SKIN was created to bring the in-clinic experience home, using advanced medical formulations that drive real results.

All treatments at 111SPA/CLINIC utilise signature massage techniques, exclusive formulas and 111SKIN skincare for innovative clinical-level results. Now, guests of the acclaimed Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, can experience customised facial and body treatments by the globally recognised skincare brand.

The new spa treatment menu, made in collaboration between Adare Manor and 111SKIN, has been curated to include 111SPA/CLINIC’s variety of treatments from the brand’s 111FACIAL Aesthetics and 111BODY Aesthetics. A standout feature of the menu will be the exclusive signature treatment only to be found at Adare Manor, The Rose Gold Renaissance. This treatment is the ultimate indulgence, utilising both Rose Quartz Crystals and precious gold sheets for a luxurious and relaxing facial.

Additional treatments will include the unique Cryotherapy Energy Facial using cryo technology and the 111BODY Aesthetics collection which is made up of targeted treatments that focus on specific sections of the body to opulent full-body experiences. The brand’s holistic oils and healing scents line, 111AROMATICS, will be used throughout the treatments and available for purchase at the spa.

With treatment rooms, manicure and pedicure salon, a relaxation area, hair salon, fitness center and indoor swimming pool overlooking the River Maigue, the 111SPA at Adare Manor will offer unrivalled services to match the beauty of its surroundings.

For more information visit www.adaremanor.com.