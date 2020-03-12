Treat your mam! Aldi launches incredible Mother’s Day offers

Every mum and mother figure deserves some extra special gifts this Mother’s Day, and Aldi’s range of amazing gift bundles go on sale in 142 stores nationwide from Thursday, March 19. Make her day extra special no matter what your budget!

Under €5:

Luxury Card €1.99 each

Tulips €2.99 per bunch – A delightful way to say ‘I love you’ with this attractive arrangement of tulips.

Under €10:

Mother’s Day Decorative Picks €2.49 – Customise your floral arrangement or plant by adding a cute pick.

Mother’s Day Pocket Money Present €2.49 – Kalanchoe in ceramic pot.

Mother’s Day Soft Toy €4.99 – Dancing Sunflower includes batteries. Choose from Gin Bottle, Unicorn, Dancing Sunflower or Raspberry.

Under €15:

Luxury Candle €3.99 – Choose from Pomegranate or Lime, Basil & Mandarin.

Mums Pretty Posy Bouquet €4.99 – A gorgeous collection of pretty posies containing Santinis, Spring Irises, Carnations, Spray Roses and more, for less than €5.

Ferrero Rocher €4.99

Under €20:

Jar Candle €3.99 – Choose from Black Cherry, Creamy Vanilla, Blueberry & Apple or Sugared Cinnamon.

Cadbury Milk Tray €4.99

Best of the Bunch Bouquet €9.99 – Choose from 2 florist-style, hand-tied bouquets with an intriguing mix of beautiful blooms.

Under €25:

Luxury Card €1.99

Cadbury Milk Tray €4.99/360g

Chrysanthemums Bumper Bouquet €7.99 – Show how much you care with this colourful arrangement of Chrysanthemums and Madiba Santinis.

Prosecco Frizzante DOC €7.99

Under €30:

Rafaello €5.99/240g

Prosecco Spumante DOC €10.79

Mother’s Day Rose Gift Bag Wrap €12.99

Under €40:

Luxury Card €2.49

Ferrero Rocher €4.99

Luxury Reed Diffuser €4.99/100ml – Choose from Pomegranate or Lime, Basil and Mandarin

The Perfect Present €24.99 – The perfect all-in-one gift for your mum. Includes Teddy. Choose from 2 delightful combinations of flowers in a gift box.

Under €50:

Luxury Card €1.99

Greyson’s London Pink Gin €17.99 – Fresh raspberry and strawberry flavours, followed by juniper and subtle blackberry notes.

One in a Million Bouquet €29.99 – A superb selection of classic Roses and Oriental Lilies combined to deliver a stunning effect.

The above products and more are on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, March 19 while stocks last.