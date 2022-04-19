Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter signs huge deal with PrettyLittleThing

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been in the limelight for quite some time, most recently due to his very public relationship with reality star Kourtney Kardashian. However, it seems now’s the time to pass the torch onto the next generation.

Travis’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker has been given quite the opportunity, as she’s just been recruited as the new brand ambassador for the popular online retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Last week, PrettyLittleThing were excited to announce their latest brand ambassador; Alabama Barker. Daughter of legendary musician Travis Barker, Alabama is an upcoming rapper, singer, songwriter, and beauty influencer.

Having grown up on tour, Alabama has even made a piano appearance on Blink-182’s album California. She loves experimenting and expressing herself through style, makeup and glam, and will be relaunching her YouTube channel in 2022 alongside many other exciting projects.

The social media favourite is the most recent addition to PrettyLittleThing’s host of ambassadors including actress Lala Anthony, Jayda Wayda and De’arra Taylor.

Speaking on her new signing, Alabama says; “I am excited to be PrettyLittleThing’s newest brand ambassador. I have been a long time buyer and love how inclusive the brand is. I can’t wait for you guys to see my first shoot with the brand, launching very soon.”

Alabama will be following in former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague’s footsteps, as the influencer was initially brought into the company as a brand ambassador after her stint in the villa. Molly-Mae was then hired as a Creative Director for PrettyLittleThing in August last year.