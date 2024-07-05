Travis Barker shares an insight into his love of being a dad

Travis Barker has been opening up about becoming a dad once again.

The Blink-182 drummer and his wife Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their son Rocky into the world in November 2023.

Travis is also a dad to Landon (20), Alabama (18) and step-daughter Atiana (25) from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Now, Travis has shared an insight into becoming a dad at the age of 48, admitting, “it's just as good as I remembered it”.

In an interview with People, Barker explained, “The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world".

Travis went on to reveal that he got a parenting “crash course” with his stepdaughter, Atiana, who came into his life when she was just a young child.

Reflecting on the births of Landon and Alabama, the rockstar said he “learned so much because they were born really close to each other”.

When he found out he was having Landon, Travis confessed, “The day I found out, I left my house and I ran to the freeway. It was four miles, and then I ran four miles back, too”.

“I had this urge to just be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more – and I think that's never gone away”.

Opening up about becoming a dad to baby Rocky, Travis stated, “It's just as good as I remembered it”.

“I love being a dad. That's my favourite accomplishment, it's my favourite thing I get to do every day”.

Travis recently told People how his and Kourtney’s friendship blossomed into romance, explaining that exercising together is ‘what started it all’.

“It's one of the main reasons we were so close. We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship – we were workout buddies forever”.

“It was what started it all”, he sweetly added.