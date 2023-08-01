Travel creator Sarah Hanrahan shares her top 5 undiscovered gems in Dublin

Irish people are seeking out inspiration for summer plans and ideas according to new research from BYD, the biggest car brand that you’ve never heard of…

We all revel in the summer months as the days get longer and the evenings become brighter, but with it comes the question – where to go and what to do? Keeping our families occupied over summer can be tricky for a lot of people, with over 65% of Irish people actively seeking out inspiration when it comes to finding things to do and places to see. This is according to new research from BYD, a global leader in electric vehicles and a current undiscovered gem in the Irish car market, having only arrived in Ireland in April 2023.

Launching firstly with the Atto 3, a groundbreaking fully electric SUV, it seamlessly combines sustainability and style with affordability. With its cobalt-free long-range batteries, the Atto 3 allows you to discover the beauty of Ireland with zero-emissions driving. To celebrate the launch of the Atto 3, BYD has collaborated with travel influencer and digital creator Sarah Hanrahan, to reveal Dublin’s top undiscovered gems, inspiring us to enjoy a summer of exploration and experience.

Speaking on the launch, travel creator Sarah Hanrahan said “I love exploring Ireland, we have so many undiscovered gems here that get overlooked as people book trips abroad for summer. There’s something so simple about loading up the car, bundling your loved ones in and hitting the road for an adventure. I always stay mindful of my carbon footprint, so I’m delighted to be working with BYD on the launch of their Atto 3, the perfect car for exploration in style with zero driving emissions.”

To inspire your summer of discovery, check out Sarah’s bucket list of undiscovered gems to uncover in Dublin this year, with something for everyone.

One for the adventurous

Paddle around the heart of Dublin city with City Kayaking this summer. Take in Dublin’s famous landmarks and set sail under iconic bridges while listening to one of the expert tour guides. All you need to bring is yourself and a few extra layers to stay warm and cosy. With electric charging points dotted in easily accessible locations all around the city, it’s the perfect park and sail location.

One for the foodie

An undiscovered gem sitting on the periphery of the city centre, The Window Box food truck in Rathfarnham can’t be beaten when it comes to tasty sandwiches, coffee and cake – all served from inside a revamped trailer. There’s something for everyone on the menu, from savoury to sweet and super central to Rathfarnham village.

One for the sweet tooth

Breadman Walking is a hidden gem for foodies all over Dublin. This micro-bakery serves the tastiest pastries and brioche, located in Dublin 8 but catering to carb lovers who travel far and wide to get their hands on one of their tasty treats. The catch? Breadman Walking is only open on Saturdays between 12 pm and 3 pm so you have to be quick! Bundle the kids into the car on Saturday morning and get ahead of the crowds.

One for the snap happy

Nothing savours a beautiful summer memory more than a Polaroid picture. Uncover one of Dublin’s best-kept secrets, Arisu Photo Booth beside the infamous Dublin Spire and snap the day away, taking home lasting memories. Perfectly accessible within the city centre and ideal for anyone on a budget.

One for the gamer

An experience like no other, Zero Latency Dublin is an arena-scale virtual reality experience combining technology and pure imagination that transports you into a truly immersive experience. Perfect for those who have to be bribed away from their screens during the summer months, a first-of-its-kind experience in Dublin.

Pack up the car and set off for a summer of discovery this year with the Atto 3 from BYD.

BYD ATTO3, the SUV equipped with the all new BYD e- platform 3.0. Since its birth, safety, intelligence, efficiency and aesthetics have been integral to its design. With a spiritual core of joyfulness, vibrancy and adventure, the innovative ATTO3 will take you on a journey to begin a new life. To learn more about the Atto 3, visit the BYD website here.