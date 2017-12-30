Irish Transition Year students to be given classes in sexual consent

Transition Year students are to be given classes on the importance of sexual consent under a new scheme aimed at challenging young people's preconceptions.

The aim of the course, which will be taught over six two-hour classes, is to give students the knowledge and tools to be able to give informed consent.

The sessions will allow students to get involved in the discussion through debates and exercises.

The classes will also explore a number of ways to prevent sexual violence as well as possible ways to deal with challenging behaviour.

The move had been welcomed by Children's Minister Katherine Zappone, who told The Irish Independent: "The #MeToo campaign made 2017 a watershed year in terms of raising awareness about sexual harassment, abuse and violence."

"However, raising awareness is not enough. We must also act," she said.

"I will be encouraging Tusla, frontline services and our youth organisations to engage further to see if other ways can be found to reach more teenagers.

"It is my goal that the experiences we gain in the coming months will also be used to introduce this education into the mainstream syllabus, making it available to every young person in the country."