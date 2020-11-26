Trailer: Musical-Theatre lovers will adore Netflix’s ‘The Prom’

Netflix just dropped the new trailer for their musical extravaganza, The Prom, and we're obsessed!

Due to land on Netflix December 11, The Prom tells the story of a high school student in small-town Indiana, who's banned from attending the prom with her girlfriend, resulting in a group of self-involved New York City actors finding their own lives upended after they step in to champion her cause.

Based on the Broadway Musical by Chad Beguelin, Robert Martin and Matthew Sklar, The Prom is directed by Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story), and stars some of Hollywood's greats, including; three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep; Tony Award winner James Corden; Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman and Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key.

Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

This feel-good musical film is the perfect combination of wholesomeness and cheesy teenage drama which musical-theatre lovers will adore!

Check out the full trailer below;