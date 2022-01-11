Trailer: Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler is a must watch!

Netflix have just dropped the intriguing trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Tinder Swindler, and it looks like an absolute must-watch!

If you’ve ever been ghosted by a tinder match or if you’ve been more than a little disappointed the hunky dog-lover didn’t swipe right for you too, then count yourself lucky. After all it could be worse — he could be the Tinder Swindler!

The Tinder Swindler is an insane true story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire bachelor on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

As the official synopsis reads, “Swipe, swipe, swipe… It’s not easy to find love online, so when Cecilie matches with a handsome billionaire playboy, she can’t quite believe it when he turns out to be the man of her dreams. But dreams aren't reality and by the time she discovers this international businessman isn’t who he says he is, it’s too late. He’s taken her for everything.”

"Notoriously known as The Tinder Swindler, he has seduced and swindled young women for millions and is a fugitive from justice in several countries. One swipe could change your life. This is the ultimate fairytale gone nightmare."

“However, where this fairytale ends, a revenge thriller begins. Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they're victims no more: THE TINDER SWINDLER meets his match.”

“From the producers of The Imposter and Don’t F**k with Cats, this riveting feature documentary follows as they uncover his true identity and fight to bring him to justice.”

This thrilling documentary is set to premiere on Netflix in just a few short weeks, on February 2. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;