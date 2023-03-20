Trailer: Ed Sheeran set to release Disney Plus documentary

Disney Plus has announced that they’ve teamed up with Ed Sheeran to share an intimate look into his personal life with a four-part docu-series.

Ed shared the trailer for the documentary to his 42.7M Instagram followers, revealing that the documentary will show an insight into Sheeran’s life that he has always kept very private and out of the media.

The trailer starts off with snippets of the Shape of You singer as a young child, before showing glimpses of him busking, to him selling out stadiums worldwide.

His wife Cherry is also featured and footage from when she was previously expecting was included in the video. “Everything in my life got so much better when Cherry got into it”, he sweetly says over the clip before he cradles her baby bump.

The documentary will follow Ed’s rise to success over the years and will touch on his family life with his wife, Cherry, and their daughter’s Lyra and Jupiter. It will also show Ed dealing with the loss of his best friend Jamal Edwards- all of which were inspirations for his latest album Subtract.

The 32-year-old opened up about why he decided to share this look into his life in the caption of the post, writing, “I’ve always been guarded of my personal life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting”.

“Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary on the making of my next album Subtract. Initially the documentary was just that, a documentary on the formation of an album”.

The Perfect singer continued, “But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary. It became something completely different to what I thought it would be”.

“I wanted to provide context to the album as it touches on very personal things, that we all experience. I knew if I made a documentary, I would want to put my trust in the hands of the director, so it wouldn’t be sculpted by me, and was actually an accurate reflection of who I am, even if it’s uncomfortable to watch”.

Disney revealed Ed’s docu-series, The Sum Of It All, will be released on Disney Plus on May 3.