Tracy Beaker star Chelsie Padley is expecting her first child

The Tracy Beaker family is growing!

One of the show’s biggest stars, Chelsie Padley, has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The actress, who is best known for playing Louise Govern in the beloved CBBC series, will soon become a mum alongside her boyfriend Iain George.

Chelsie decided to take to Instagram last night to share the wonderful news. The 31-year-old posted an adorable video of herself discovering she is pregnant, before putting a montage together of the moments she told partner Iain and their loved ones the amazing news.

“Baby George, you are SO loved already,” the expectant mum gushed in her caption.

Many have since taken to Chelsie’s comments section to congratulate her on her pregnancy, including several of her Tracy Beaker co-stars.

“oh I’m so so so happy for you both,” gushed lead actress Dani Harmer, alongside numerous crying emojis.

Credit: CBBC

“Love this and you!! I am beyond happy for you both,” commented Ben Hanson, who portrayed Bouncer Plakova in the children’s TV series.

“Oh Chels you will be the most wonderful mum!!! (And Julie the BEST nanny!) I bet you are all overjoyed. Congratulations xxx,” added Alicia Hooper, who played the role of Amber Hearst.

Chelsie subsequently took to her Instagram stories to thank her fans and loved ones for the well-wishes. "Can’t quite cope with the love tbh. Have barely posted the last two months (now you know why)”, she joked, with the addition of a throwing up emoji.

“I have SO much to fill you in on and I'm so glad I can now, so I will respond to the love and tell you errrrthing tomorrow,” she promised before adding, "As if I'm gonna be a mum".

Congratulations to Chelsie and Iain on their exciting news!