TOWIE’s Sam Mucklow and Shelby Tribble welcome their first child

After quite a complicated labour and delivery, TOWIE stars Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow welcome the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby boy.

Sam confirmed the wonderful news on his Instagram Stories yesterday evening, writing a lengthy message explaining the situation. "Thank you all for your lovely messages wishing @shelbytribble and myself good luck," Sam wrote.

"Shelby and our beautiful baby boy are both well and healthy, " he announced before revealing, "Shelby didn't have a straightforward labour so she has been in hospital for 5 days today!"

"She has been an absolute soldier," Sam gushed, before adding, "Also need to thank all of the doctors, nurses, midwifes in antenatal, labour and postnatal at Queens hospital Romford. So many lovely staff we are so lucky to have the @nhsengland."

Now that the family of three are home from the hospital, enjoying their blissful baby bubble, Shelby has shared a sweet glimpse of her little boy.

The 27-year-old posted a snap to her Instagram Stories, where we can see new dad Sam, cradling his son, gazing lovingly into his eyes with the Christmas tree sparkling in the background.

"He's finally home having cuddles with his Daddy," the new mum captioned her sweet post.

Congratulations to you both — what an exciting adventure!