TOWIE’s Mario Falcone reveals he’s going to be a dad-of-two

Mario Falcone is going to be a dad-of-two very soon!

The star of The Only Way Is Essex has shared the wonderful news that he is expecting his second child with his wife Becky. The pair conceived their newest arrival through IVF.

The couple are already parents to a four-year-old son named Parker.

Mario decided to reveal Becky’s pregnancy during an appearance on his sister Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum Happy Baby.

"This baby that's coming, we had IVF,” the 34-year-old admitted.

The expectant dad went on to reveal how much he and Becky wanted Parker to have a sibling. "I had this thing in my head when we were trying for baby two, we had this added pressure we were letting Parker down,” Mario explained.

“He’s so ready for a sibling – when he comes home from his cousins and he loves being there, he says, ‘Why haven’t I got a brother or sister?'”.

Mario got emotional as he detailed, “That literally kills you as you’re like, ‘I can give you anything you want as my son, but this is the one thing I actually can’t give you’”.

The news of the couple’s second child comes after Becky suffered a devastating miscarriage at just eight weeks earlier this year, after another round of IVF treatment.

"That was probably the hardest thing we have had to deal with in our relationship,” Mario went on to detail during the podcast.

"It's a disappointment of yourself, because we got really excited about telling our families at Christmas, we had little cards made that unfortunately arrived the next day, and then telling Parker – but we hadn't told him on that one,” he added.

Thankfully, the TOWIE star confirmed that the couple’s latest round of ITV has been successful. "This time, the third time, it has worked. [Becky] will be 16 weeks when this goes out,” Mario shared excitedly.

Congratulations to Mario and Becky on their baby news!