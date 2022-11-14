TOWIE’s Lydia Bright recalls ‘scary’ incident with daughter’s virus battle

The Only Way is Essex star Lydia Bright has opened up about a ‘scary’ incident that left her daughter needing an inhaler after battling a virus.

Lydia spoke to OK! About her daughter’s breathing issues and revealed that she has been on an inhaler plan since the end of last year.

“We were admitted to hospital last year around November, December time. Where their lungs are so underdeveloped, it's when a virus attacks and they struggle to breathe. It's quite common in young children”.

“Because of the damage that had done, it meant we had to be very cautious whenever she came down with a virus because her lungs aren't strong enough”.

The former reality TV star went on to explain that her two-year-old daughter is too young to be diagnosed with asthma. “They can't actually diagnose children with asthma until they're five I believe. But she's on an inhaler plan. She has an inhaler every day, just a preventative one”.

“If she does come down, she has a balloon pump. It's still an ongoing issue, but it's not uncommon, which gives me some sort of relief”.

Lydia revealed that her daughter goes through bouts of having great difficulty with her breathing and said she had to be rushed to hospital twice this year.

“When we're in the thick of it and she does have a bad episode and she's struggling to breathe, it doesn't make it any less scary knowing that it is common”.

The 31-year-old welcomed Loretta into the world in February 2020 with her ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin.