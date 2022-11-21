TOWIE’s Lauren Pope shares adorable video of daughter Raine

There have been big changes in the Pope household!

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Pope has been documenting her daughter’s transition from sleeping in a cot to sleeping in her very own bed.

On Instagram this afternoon, the 40-year-old shared an adorable video of her eldest daughter, two-year-old Raine, moving into her bedroom. The room is sweetly decorated with Peppa Pig bedding and illustrations of Dreamworks’ Trolls on the walls.

“Wow!”, Raine squeals as she walks in, before waving hello to the trolls on her wall.

“From cot to big girl bed”, Lauren wrote proudly at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

“It’s been almost a month now and we’ve had 3 nights where she has refused to stay in bed and come into our bed but in comparison to her sleep routine before this is a dream!”, she admitted to her 1.1M Instagram followers.

Lauren went on to explain the difference this new change has made to her daughter’s routine. “In her cot her bedtime routine took forever, she just wouldn’t settle, trying to climb out constantly and she would wake up most nights screaming ‘Mummyyy’, now she sleeps through all night & even has lie ins,” the mum-of-two amazed.

“Some mornings i have to go in & wake her up, its given me a real taster of life with a moody teenager!”, she joked.

Lauren also shared her number one top tip for any parents struggling with the same transition. “I do think the big win was the Peppa bedding, she calls it her Peppa bed and is so excited to go in her room now,” Lauren wrote sweetly. “So maybe try and personalise the area/room to something they love and recognise to ease them into it.”

In June of this year, Lauren welcomed her second child into the world, a daughter named Leni. Towards the end of her caption, she alluded to hoping for more sleep in the future, once her newest arrival is also settled. “Now to try and get Leni to sleep past 5am and then maybe, just maybe we can get a good night’s sleep”, the mum teased.

We’re wishing Lauren the best of luck!