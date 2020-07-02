SHEmazing!
The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Pope expecting a baby girl

Lauren Pope has confirmed the gender of her first child. The mum-to-be revealed she is expecting a baby girl!

Taking to Instagram, she shared the news by posting a photo of her growing baby bump. Her dog posed alongside her in the snap too, “Me n my girls,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The expectant-mum is set to welcome her daughter into the world in four weeks. This is Lauren and her boyfriend Tom Keterman’s first child together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Only Way Is Essex star recently admitted she was feeling a little overwhelmed as her due date gets closer. She promised to get herself organised as the countdown to her daughter’s birth begins.

“Only 4 weeks to go & still not packed my hospital bag, nursery is full of unmade furniture & empty boxes & still not finished my birthing plan. My challenge to myself is to have all the above done by Friday!!” she wrote.

The reality star asked, “Anyone else due soon & feeling a bit overwhelmed by it all?”

Lauren revealed she was pregnant with her first child back in March. We’re so excited for her to become a mum.

