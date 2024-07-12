TOWIE’s Lauren Pope honours daughter Raine with cute tribute

Lauren Pope has been celebrating!

Yesterday (July 11), the former star of The Only Way Is Essex marked the fourth birthday of her first child, Raine. Lauren is also a mum to her two-year-old daughter Leni.

Earlier this week, Lauren teased to her followers that she would be taking her birthday girl to Peppa Pig World as a treat.

Now, following the celebrations, Lauren has been taking the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to her firstborn.

Last night, the reality star took to Instagram to unveil a heartwarming video of herself and her two daughters enjoying some time outside together.

“My big girl is officially 4 and I can’t quite believe it, I’ve literally blinked and she’s starting school in September!” the 41-year-old began.

“She really is a sassy bundle of joy, my little shadow, my twinny, we really are so similar in so many ways including a shared severe lack of patience and a huge obsession with make up and chocolate,” Lauren joked.

“We’ve spent the day with her idol Peppa Pig and I’m officially exhausted so I’m off to bed (I’ll share more of that with you tomorrow!) but I had two very happy and sleepy bunnies on our way home so I think they enjoyed it!” she continued.

Lauren concluded her message by dedicating a beautiful tribute to Raine, as she wrote: “It really is the biggest privilege being Mummy to these two, not sure what I did to deserve them but I will forever be grateful! Happiest of birthdays my kind, smart and beautiful Rainey Roo.”

Following her insight into Raine’s birthday, many of Lauren’s 1.1M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Happiest of birthdays Raine,” one fan responded.

“4 already I can’t believe it! Happy birthday beautiful girl,” another commented.

“Happy birthday, Raine!! Sounds like she's had a fantastic day,” a third fan added.