TOWIE’s Kate Ferdinand reveals gender of baby

Kate Ferdinand and her husband Rio have announced the gender of the latest addition to their family.

The former The Only Way is Essex star revealed the exciting news this morning on her podcast, Blended, alongside Rio.

As they shared the details of their hectic gender reveal party, the pair revealed they are expecting a baby girl together.

Kate explained that both of them guessed the gender correctly before they officially found out that they are having a girl.

“It’s a girl, guys! We are so excited. It’s a girl”, Kate exclaimed, before speaking about their gender reveal party that they described as 'bedlam'.

Kate began, "There was 12 cakes and only one of them had the colour in it. Because all of the kids are so many different ages, it’s hard to get something that works for everyone, that everyone could do at the same time".

Rio continued, “We all sat down, cameras ready to film it for memories, and then we all take a bite of the first six cupcakes and not one of them has the colour".

"So it’s pink or blue, girl or boy. So we’re all shouting… and because everyone’s shouting so loud, Cree in the middle just goes, 'Ahhhhh!', and starts crying hysterically".

Kate then chimed in to say that it was past Cree's bedtime because Rio got home later than expected from work but the family still wanted to find out the sex that day.

"We were all getting ready to take a bite of the second cupcake and it was definitely going to be pink or blue in that when you bite it then, and Cree couldn’t wait and went to bite it before we were all ready and Tate went, ‘No, no, no, no, no’ and then scared the life out of him and he was gone and screaming", Rio added.

Lorenz ended getting up getting the pink cupcake, which convinced his siblings that he was the favourite child as the day before they spoke to Kate about him being the favourite, which she denied. Tate and Tia were still convinced it was a 'fix' that Lorenz got the pink cake.

Through laughter, Rio started to tell another story about what happened at the party. “Then Kate decides to take the spotlight and choke on the cupcake and almost die”, to which the former reality TV star shared what happened.

“I was so excited that it was a girl, I hadn’t swallowed the bit of cake, but then Cree started screaming so I went over to see him and then the cake got stuck in my throat”.

“Can I just add, not one family member cared that the cake was stuck in my throat”.

She added, “Guys, I was actually full-blown choking that someone was having to hit me over the back. I had no drink”, she added as her footballer husband claimed he didn't think it was that bad because "the excitement of the baby took over".