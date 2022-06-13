TOWIE’s Jessica Wright opens up about needing emergency C-section having son

Former The Only Way is Essex star Jessica Wright welcomed her son into the world on May 17 with husband William Lee-Kemp.

Last week, the 36-year-old revealed their new arrival’s name was Presley Stone, which we absolutely love!

Now, while talking to Hello magazine, Jessica opened up about how giving birth to little Presley did not go to plan and resulted in her needing an emergency C-section.

Jessica told the publication that she noticed her baby’s movements had lessened and was told by her doctor to go to the hospital so she and the baby could be monitored. “In those last few weeks, he had been so active and then, all of a sudden, it completely dropped, which was very scary so our doctor told us to come straight to hospital”.

The reality television star went on to say that doctors had been trying to induce labour for 48 hours but discovered the baby’s heart rate began to drop slightly. “They thought he might be lying in an awkward position, so the sensible decision was to have an emergency C-section and get him out quickly”, Jess explained even though she had been practising hypnobirthing and was set on having a natural birth.

“I had been so intent on having a natural birth, and to go through that experience as I’d done all the hypnobirthing, but I had a sense of this is our destiny, this is how it is supposed to happen, and we accepted it, and then got excited it was happening so quickly”.

Presley is Jess and William’s first child together and when speaking of the experience of being first-time parents, Jessica said, “It has been amazing, but a whirlwind as well. It is such an intense, crazy time having your first child and not knowing what to expect. We are learning more every day”.

“What we have taken from the first few weeks is that there is no set routine, there are no set rules. You learn as you go along”.

Jessica and William welcomed Presley into the world five days before his due date, weighing 7lbs 4oz. The couple announced they were expecting a child together in November 2021. In January of this year they revealed they were going to be having a little boy.