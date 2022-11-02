TOWIE’s Jess Wright opens up about accepting her new mum body

Former The Only Way is Essex star Jessica Wright has opened up about worries she had of her body image since welcoming her son into the world.

Jess had a candid chat with OK! about her ‘mum-tum’ and how she was stressed about going to the gym to get her body looking how it did before having her son Presley.

She explained, “I was worried about my mum-tum. I was beating myself up about going to the gym and then I was like, ‘Do you know what, Jess? Just give it up! If you’re not at the gym five times a week, it is what it is’”.

“I’m back at the gym now. I love it for my mental health”, added Jess who welcomed Presley into the world via emergency c-section five days before his due date.

The reality TV star then revealed the ‘difficult’ parts of her job as she is constantly in the public eye.

“In my job you’re always on show. It’s difficult. You have to get a whole new wardrobe and dress for your new body, but I’m losing the weight and I am doing it slowly”.

The 37-year-old continued, “I feel so proud of what my body has been through. Each day, I look in the mirror and think I look better- I’m so proud. I feel empowered”.

As well as struggling to come to terms with her ‘mum-tum’, Jess spoke openly about her psoriasis, which got worse after she’d given birth, due to stress and her weakened immune system.

Wright mentioned having postnatal depression for the first month after having Presley, which she thinks added to the psoriasis flare-up.

“I think it’s the stress of having my first baby and not knowing what’s going on. It’s the lack of sleep and I’m not at my strongest and my immune system is down”.

Jessica explained that she has accepted her psoriasis scars which previously used to make her self-conscious.

“I think because I’m happily married I’ve found my confidence now. When I was single I got scared that it was going to put people off. Now I couldn’t care less- my husband loves me for who and what I am. It doesn’t bother him”.