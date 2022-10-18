TOWIE’s Jess Wright bravely opens up about skin condition

Former The Only Way is Essex star Jessica Wright has bravely opened up about her worsening skin condition and asks fans for a ‘miracle cure’ as she shares candid photos of where it has spread to.

Jess shared the snaps to her 1.5M Instagram followers which show her psoriasis, which has spread from her arms to her legs and face as well, since welcoming her baby into the world.

The 37-year-old said that while the post took courage to post, she hopes it will make people suffering with the condition feel less alone.

She penned, “A very different post to my last one… it’s taken me a while to get the courage to post this but ultimately, it is what it is”.

“My Psoriasis has taken a turn for the worse since having a baby & I wanted to share it for anyone else suffering with it, in the hopes it might make you feel less alone with it/ we may be able to help each other eventually with remedies”.

Jess continued, “I spend my days covering up my arms, and now unfortunately my legs & face are pretty bad too & I’m bloody sick of it”.

“I have tried so many things in the past but I feel like it’s auto immune so ultimately it’s what we put into our bodies. If anyone has a miracle cure please let me know. Sending love to anyone else suffering a skin condition, especially new mums who have clearly been hit with it by the lack of sleep/ stressful first few months”.

Many famous faces and fans headed to the comments to share their support for Jess as she shared this personal story, as well as many other followers sharing advice with her.

Jess’ brother Mark Wright wrote, “Proud of you girl x”, while her other brother Josh said, “Well done Jess”.

Love Island's Georgia Harrison shared many tips for the mum-of-one including, meditation, changing her diet and holistic approaches.

Jess welcomed her first child, Presley, into the world with her husband William Lee-Kemp in May of this year, which is one of the factors she believes has made her condition worse.