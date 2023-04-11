TOWIE’s Harry Derbidge gushes over Amy Childs’ twins as ‘proud uncle’

Harry Derbidge has been celebrating the newest members of The Only Way Is Essex family!

The 29-year-old, who is a cousin of fellow TOWIE star Amy Childs, has shared the moment that he met Amy’s baby twins for the first time.

Amy and her boyfriend Billy Delbosq welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into the world on April 6.

Now, Harry has taken the opportunity to get acquainted with the adorable new arrivals.

Taking to Instagram last night, the reality star chose to share some sweet snaps of himself cradling the twins.

The babies are shown to be wrapped up in pink and blue blankets with the words ‘Baby Delbosq’ embroidered on them, as Amy and Billy have yet to announce their children’s names.

“The twins are here! I’m a very proud uncle Harry!” he gushed teasingly in his caption.

“So proud of you @amychilds1990 what a day meeting the twins,” Harry continued. “Love the twins so much! love you both @amychilds1990 & @billydelbosq8,” he added.

Amy and Billy then went on to share their appreciation for the twins’ ‘proud uncle’ in his comments section.

“The best uncle… the twins love you so much xxx,” Amy wrote.

“The twins love Uncle H very much,” Billy replied.

The couple initially confirmed their twins’ arrival on April 9, after speculation arose that Amy had already given birth.

The new parents announced their twins’ birth by sharing some heartwarming images of themselves in hospital, cradling their newborns.

“Mummy and Daddy love you so so much.. We’ve been in a complete baby bubble the past few days.. Our family is now finally complete..,” they gushed in their joint caption at the time.

This is the first time that Billy has become a father, while Amy was already a mum to five-year-old daughter Polly and four-year-old son Ritchie from previous relationships.

Congratulations to the happy family!