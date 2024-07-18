TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou unveils sweet update on her pregnancy

Georgia Kousoulou has shared an adorable update on her pregnancy!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is expecting a baby girl with her husband Tommy Mallet. The couple are also parents to their three-year-old son Brody.

After announcing her pregnancy in May, Georgia has now taken the opportunity to reveal her firstborn Brody’s thoughts on becoming a big brother.

Last night, the proud mum took to Instagram to post two heartwarming pictures of Brody cuddling her blossoming baby bump.

“Oh my .. Brody was cuddling me & he said ‘Mum I can hear my sister, I am going to cuddle her when she comes out of your belly,’” the 33-year-old penned.

“The smile on his face, the best moment ever,” Georgia continued, adding: “I can’t wait to see him be the best big brother my sweet boy.”

Following the sweet update, many of Georgia’s 1.5M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

“Oh my goodness, how precious, he’s going to be such an amazing big brother,” one fan replied.

“Oh he is going to be adorable, and she won’t ever have to worry about anything with Brody by her side,” another gushed.

“You deserve this so much I’m so excited for you guys,” a third fan commented.

On her Instagram stories, Georgia also treated her followers to a new sonogram, showcasing her baby girl.

Credit: Georgia Kousoulou Instagram

“Finally a little pic!!! This girly hasn’t let me get one pic of her & this was the best we was getting,” she teased alongside the image.

On May 23, Georgia and Tommy announced that they are expecting a baby daughter, and that she is due to be born in December. The couple’s baby joy comes after a period of heartbreaking struggles, including their experience of baby loss last April.

Confirming that their “rainbow baby” was conceived through IVF treatment, Georgia wrote at the time: “Words can’t express the emotions we have, we have prayed, wished & with a little help it’s happened.”