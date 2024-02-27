TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou spills plans for second Spain wedding

Georgia Kousoulou has revealed an insight into her plans for her second wedding!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex tied the knot with her partner Tommy Mallet in a ceremony in London on December 1.

After her surprise wedding, Georgia went on to confirm that the couple will be celebrating their marriage for a second time, with plans for a wedding in Spain.

In a new interview with OK!, Georgia has revealed if she feels different after marrying her husband.

“Actually, I do. Not loads different, but I think we feel a bit more connected, and it’s really nice. As a family unit, we’re closer,” the 32-year-old gushed.

Georgia, who welcomed her two-year-old son Brody with Tommy in May 2021, added that she still has lots of preparations to do.

“I haven’t changed my name yet actually, but when I do, it’ll be nice to all have the same name. We’re having our Spanish wedding next year and I’m really excited. I need to get planning soon!” she exclaimed.

The TOWIE alum shared that she has a few plans in place already, noting: “We’ve booked the venue and I’ve asked the bridesmaids – that’s it. I haven’t got a dress but I’m going to get one made. I know exactly what I want so it’s best that way.”

Georgia, who previously confirmed that her Spanish wedding will be held in 2025, further confessed that she hopes to fall pregnant before the big day. The reality star heartbreakingly suffered a baby loss in April of last year.

“I’d still love to have another baby before our Spanish wedding, but what I’m not doing is the whole ‘trying’ thing. I fell pregnant very, very quickly the first two times, then after what happened, my body was all out of sync and the more I worried about it the worse it got. So, now I’m just praying, hoping and wishing,” she stated.