TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou opens up about baby loss

Georgia Kousoulou has shared a new insight into her devastating experience with baby loss.

In April of last year, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex announced that she had tragically suffered a baby loss, after discovering complications during her 12 week scan.

Georgia, who currently shares two-year-old son Brody with her husband Tommy Mallet, has now documented her experience in further detail.

In her upcoming book, I Wish I Knew, the 32-year-old recalled her pregnancy journey.

“I got a bump very quickly. I think your body knows. At the second scan, they thought the [amniotic] sac was too small and then I had a bleed,” she explained.

"By the time I got to 12 weeks, I had had more scans in that pregnancy than I had ever had with Brody. I had expected to go in there with no heartbeat, but there was one. So I had really connected with this baby. It was 12 weeks of hell. My emotions were just so up and down,” Georgia admitted, before going on to detail the condition that led to her termination.

"Triploidy is so rare. There is no survival rate, and the chances are I would have had a stillbirth. The doctors said, 'We need to remove the baby'. So I had to terminate the pregnancy which goes against everything I believe in, but I had no choice,” she noted.

“All the doctors said to me the chances are it is never going to happen to you again because it’s a rare case. It could be that two sperm hit the same egg,” she continued.

Stating that losing a baby is “so lonely”, the reality star went on to confess how it affected her.

“It’s a confusion because you are pregnant and then you are not. Mentally it’s been hard because there are triggers constantly, especially in my age group. Everyone’s having babies and that’s lovely. It’s trying to navigate grieving. Being happy for other people but then being sad yourself at the same time," Georgia concluded.