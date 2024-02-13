TOWIE’s Gemma Collins ‘engaged’ to boyfriend Rami Hawash

It seems congratulations are in order for Gemma Collins as she is now 'engaged' to her partner Rami Hawash.

The former The Only Way is Essex star was on holiday with Rami in The Maldives when he popped the big question.

Gemma and Rami first met in 2011 and have previously been engaged to each other twice before.

They first got engaged soon after they confirmed their romance in 2013 but split up shortly after.

They rekindled their relationship in 2020 and got re-engaged in 2021, but a year later called off their wedding.

Now, the pair are set to tie the knot again, according to images shared by The Sun.

The news outlet revealed a ‘source’ shared that Hawash had got down on one knee to Collins again, this time on a beach during a trip away together.

While announcing the news, they unveiled photos and a video of the couple enjoying dinner on a beach surrounded by a heart drawn in the sand, romantic lighting and red rose petals, with Rami proposing on one knee to his wife-to-be.

Credit: Gemma Collins Instagram

Seemingly confirming the exciting news, Gemma shared a photo of herself and her fiancé to her Instagram Stories for her 2.2M followers.

The snap shows the pair smiling from ear-to-ear as they gave each other a cuddle.

While Gemma’s arm is wrapped around her partner’s shoulder, a glitzy ring can be seen on her ring finger.

The former reality star set Leona Lewis’ cover of the hit song A Moment Like This over the image.

She captioned the post, “Get ya hats ready. This is it”, with a link to The Sun news article that originally announced her engagement.

Rami recently penned a sweet birthday tribute to Gemma alongside a photo of the couple and Hawash’s six-year-old son Tristan whom he had during a previous relationship.

He revealed, “Happy birthday @gemmacollins our everything in this world love me and Tristan so lucky to be a little family all together”.

We’re sending our best wishes to Gemma and Rami at this exciting time.