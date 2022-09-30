TOWIE’s Frankie Essex told fans her twins are learning sign language

Former The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Essex has revealed the impressive news that her twins, Logan and Luella, are already learning sign language.

Frankie and her boyfriend, Luke Love, welcomed their twins into the world in May of this year and the 34-year-old has been delighting her fans with updates in her OK! column since.

In today’s column, Frankie told readers that her infants have been starting to learn sign language at a baby sensory class.

“We went to baby sensory today and so that was nice for [the twins]. They loved it. We go to a hall with all the other mums and dads there and their babies- they’re from the age of a couple of months to toddlers as some of them are crawling”.

Frankie continues, “It’s £8 a baby per term but if you have twins or siblings, they’re half price. The babies love it and they just learn- it’s a learning thing and she does a lot of sign language”.

“The teacher said that babies learn to sign before they speak, so you know when a baby waves? That’s obviously ‘hello’ in sign language”.

“She does loads and loads of sign language which is amazing and she teaches them signs for food if they’re hungry. She advises you to keep it repetitive, which I’ve been trying”, the former reality TV star adds.

Essex also mentioned Molly-Mae in her column, since the news that she is expecting her first child broke just last week. Frankie revealed that Molly is the same age now as her own mum was when she was pregnant with her.

She added that a pro to having a child at 23 years of age is that you have lots of energy to care for them. Reflecting back to herself at that age, Frankie said, "When I was 23, I'd just started TOWIE!".

In a recent tribute to her twins, the mum-of-two gushed, “We are so lucky to be your mummy and daddy thank you for showing us love like no other you both have made this world a better place”.

“Luella how you wake up in the morning with the biggest smile on your face makes our hearts so full and our baby Logan the moment you started to coo We will never forget the feeling it gave us you are just incredible baby boy”.