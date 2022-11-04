TOWIE’s Frankie Essex shares twin pregnancy tips to Amy Childs

Frankie Essex has revealed that she has shared some valuable advice to Amy Childs!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex recently gave birth to twins Logan and Luella in May, alongside her partner Luke Love. On Monday, Frankie’s fellow co-star Amy Childs announced that she is now expecting twins with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq.

In her column with OK!, Frankie has shared her honest reaction to Amy’s pregnancy news.

“I can’t believe it! I was so shocked,” the 34-year-old wrote. “It was on Luke’s birthday on Monday when we saw the news and I was like, no way.”

Frankie also explained that she called Amy afterwards to congratulate her on her wonderful news. “She said ‘I’m going to need so much advice!’ to me, and I was like, ‘I’ve got you’,” she promised. “We had a little chat and yeah, I’m so happy for her and Billy.”

Frankie then went on to dish out some loving and helpful advice to Amy, from one mother of twins to another. “Don’t get two of everything,” she exclaimed. “Obviously high-chairs make sense, but toys wise, don’t get two of everything,” she insisted, noting that one child may enjoy certain toys that the other one won’t.

“With Amy, she’s already got two babies so she might still have stuff from before. Plus, it depends on what she’s having,” Frankie wondered. “She might be having two boys or two girls, it’s just crazy isn’t it?”

The mum-of-two couldn’t help but express how delighted she is for her friend and fellow TOWIE co-star. “I’m so excited for her. It’s a good little adventure for her,” she gushed.

We already can’t wait to see Frankie and Amy eventually hanging out together someday with their four little ones!