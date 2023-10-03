TOWIE’s Ferne McCann responds to criticisms of baby’s birth story

Ferne McCann has responded to criticisms that her birth story with her second child is “unrealistic”.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex welcomed a baby girl named Finty into the world on July 6, alongside her fiancé Lorri Haines. Ferne was already a mum to five-year-old daughter Sunday from a previous relationship.

Now, ahead of Wednesday’s episode of her brand-new reality series, Ferne McCann: My Family & Me, the mum-of-two has opened up about Finty’s birth story.

In an interview with OK!, Ferne admitted that she has received “some stick” from This Morning viewers, after she went on the show and recalled her “euphoric” labour experience.

“People have said it’s an unrealistic representation of birth, but I can only speak on behalf of my experience,” the 33-year-old insisted.

“We shouldn’t take away women’s rights to share their birth stories, positive or negative. For me, I want to shout it from the rooftops because it was amazing,” she continued.

Ferne, who gave birth to Finty at home a week early and completed her labour in just a few hours, went on to note that she was “proud” of herself.

“I said I was just a vessel and Finty birthed herself. She really did. I knew I had to surrender and I had read so much about this going into the birth because I wanted to understand the science behind the hormones,” she explained.

The reality star, who filmed her second child’s birth for My Family & Me, also teased that she would be open to taking it one step further next time.

“I’d 100% live stream my next birth,” she admitted. “I just feel so passionate about sharing how beautiful and positive birth can be. You can be in control.”

“I don’t want to come across as smug, or for people to think, ‘It’s alright for her’. But in the same breath, I don’t want to not tell my story because of the fear that people might think that way of me,” she added.