TOWIE’s Demi Sims addresses romance with Love Island’s Eve Gale

Demi Sims and Eve Gale have been opening up about their romance.

The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island stars previously confirmed that they had been on dates together.

Now in a joint interview, the pair spoke out about ‘not putting a label’ on their romance but explained that they ‘enjoyed spending time together’.

While speaking to OK!, they were asked about whether they were officially in a relationship together, to which Eve admitted, “We're shy”, through laughter.

Demi then explained, “We're both shy! There's not a label on it, we're just enjoying spending time with each other.

While sharing more of an insight into their blossoming romance, Eve revealed, “I love her so much”.

Demi added, “We actually just get along so well, we've always got along for years – ever since I met Eve. It's only just recently that it's, kind of, gotten to something more”.

When questioned more about how close they are together, Demi said, “She's a nice girl, I've got a lot of time for her”, before Eve questioned, “A nice girl? Is that it?”.

Demi went on to say, “"She's a beautiful girl”, to which Gale confirmed, “Demi is a beautiful girl, she's amazing”.

While appearing on Demi’s podcast Sims Squared earlier this year, Eve and Demi reflected on their first official date.

Sims confessed, “Me and Eve went on a date last week, and it was our first date, weren’t it?”, while Eve clarified, “We kind of have had other dates, but it hasn’t been like a ‘date-date’.”

Sharing more of an insight into knowing each other for three years, the TOWIE star said, “We have been speaking for three years though, haven’t we?”, as the Love Islander giggled, “It sounds so deep and serious when we say three years, but it actually has been”.