TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong reveals if she plans on having more kids

Danielle Armstrong has been opening up about if she plans on expanding her family in the future.

The former The Only Way is Essex star shares three-year-old Orla and baby Una, who was born in July of last year, with her husband Tom Edney.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories from some of her 1.3M followers about her family life, Danielle was asked about the prospect of her and Tom having more children together.

The first question Danielle decided to answer was, “Will you and Tom have anymore bubbas”.

Posting an adorable photo of her daughters together, she replied, “Haha this is the most popular question I’m getting. I do feel like I’m done and happy I’ve got my two healthy beautiful girls”.

“Although Tom would happily have another one… never say never but I do feel happy as a family of 4”.

As the reality star’s eldest daughter prepares to turn four years old, Danielle also shared an insight into how she plans on celebrating Orla’s special day.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

When asked, “What are your plans for Orla’s birthday xx”, the 36-year-old responded by admitting, “Can’t believe my little Orla is going to be 4 next week”.

“We have a party for her pre school friends & a surprise trip to Disney Paris”.

When previously speaking out about welcoming Una into the world, Danielle addressed the ‘guilt’ she experienced about how Orla would feel with a new sibling.

She explained, “A few weeks before I was due to give birth I had this overwhelming feeling of guilt and how would my Orla feel with a new baby around”.

“I wondered if she would feel jealous and how would I be able split my love and attention to both… BUT I was worrying over nothing”.

Danielle went on to confess, “It surprised me how well Orla adapted to having her little sister around and loves being mummy’s little helper. Seeing Orla & Una together melts my heart, sibling love truly is a special bond”.