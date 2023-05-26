TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong pens heartfelt tribute to daughter Orla

Danielle Armstrong has shared a touching message for her daughter Orla on her special day.

The former The Only Way is Essex star and her husband Tom Edney are celebrating their baby girl turning three years old.

Shocked at how fast the time has gone, Danielle penned a sentimental tribute for her daughter alongside a video of some of her favourite memories with her daughter over the years.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

One clip shows Danielle in hospital with Orla on her chest as a newborn, while another shows the mum-and-daughter duo on Danielle and Tom’s wedding day back in August 2022.

With the song Angel of Mine by Monica playing, the former reality TV star dedicated the caption to her first-born.

She wrote, “My little Angel Face is 3 today. It only feels like yesterday we got to meet you for the first time and our whole world changed”.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

“3 Years of loving you my little Orla. Happy Birthday My Darling”.

Many of the 35-year-old pals headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to little Orla, including some of Danielle's former The Only Way is Essex co-stars.

Ferne McCann wrote, “Happy Birthday Baby girl. We love you so much. You are the happiest little soul have the best day”.

“Happy birthday beautiful orla”, penned Georgia Kousoulou, while Chloe Sims added, “Awwww, happy birthday Orla”.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

In January of this year, Danielle and Tom announced they were expecting their second child together.

When posting a sweet video of her with positive pregnancy tests and going for ultrasounds, Armstrong revealed, “Baby Edney No2… Oh we can’t wait to meet you. We are absolutely over the moon that we will be adding another bubba to our family summer 2023”.

“I know Orla is going to be the most amazing Big Sister”, she sweetly added.