TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett speaks out on split from Jack Fincham

Chloe Brockett has spoken out on her split from Jack Fincham.

Despite going Instagram official with their rekindling last month, it was soon speculated that the former The Only Way Is Essex star and Love Island winner had quickly broken off their romance.

On Wednesday (March 20), Chloe confessed to a fan on Instagram: “I couldn't be more single if I tried!”, thus declaring confirmation of her split from Jack.

Now, a few weeks on from the end of her romance, the reality star has taken the opportunity to speak out for the first time about her breakup.

Speaking to The Sun at the launch of the new series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Chloe chose to open up about her relationship coming to an end.

“I’m single at the moment. It was very short-lived, me and Jack. We get on very well,” she detailed.

However, despite their breakup, Chloe went on to admit that she would not rule out rekindling with Jack in the future.

“People normally say they wouldn’t get back with their ex, but I’m not even going to lie, probably, you never know,” the 23-year-old reflected.

“Sometimes it’s just hard to get back together with an ex and you’re just revisiting old arguments and stuff like that,” she added.

After initially being linked together romantically in 2019, Chloe and Jack’s first breakup was confirmed in May 2021.

During speculation of their romance, Jack went on to become a father for the first time in January 2020, as he welcomed his daughter Blossom with his former partner Casey Ranger.

In October of last year, Chloe confirmed to The Sun that she was dating the 32-year-old once again and that the pair were “seeing how things go”.

“We get on amazingly as friends. It could potentially end up being more,” she teased, adding that even if they decided against romance, they will “always have an amazing friendship.”