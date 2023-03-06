SHEmazing!
TOWIE’s Amy Childs reveals second stunning baby shower for twins

by

Amy Childs has been celebrating her incoming twins!

The star of The Only Way Is Essex is just one month away from welcoming a baby boy and baby girl with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq.

Last month, Amy and Billy celebrated an extraordinary baby shower with all of Amy’s extended TOWIE family.

However, the 32-year-old has revealed that she has since thrown a second party!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990)

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the mum-of-two showcased a stunning video montage of her second shower, which took place yesterday.

Amy treated her 790K followers to a glimpse of the celebrations, which included a delicious array of sweet and savoury treats, lots of blue and pink balloons, and a gorgeous sign which read ‘Amy’s Baby Shower’.

Her guest list included the likes of fellow TOWIE stars Harry Derbidge and Frankie Essex, who welcomed twins with her partner Luke Luv in June of last year.

“Only me that would have 2 baby showers,” Amy joked at the beginning of her video’s caption.

She then went on to note that, as her first shower was hosted by her TOWIE family, she wanted to plan a second one for her nearest and dearest. “Lovely day with my friends and family yesterday at my baby shower so gutted I didn’t take many pictures but I had such a special day with everyone,” she gushed.

The reality star then confirmed that fans will get to see a further glimpse into the celebrations in her new ITV reality show, titled Amy Childs: The Twin Life. “so excited for you all to see it on my show 'the twin life' coming soon,” she teased.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990)

“Counting down the days till I meet my babies,” Amy beamed at the end of her caption.

Amy and Billy announced their twin pregnancy in October of last year. This is the first time that the couple will become parents together, as Amy is already a mum to five-year-old daughter Polly and four-year-old son Ritchie from previous relationships.

