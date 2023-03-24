TOWIE’s Amy Childs reveals daughter Polly’s worries for baby twins

Amy Childs has been opening up about her eldest child.

The Only Way Is Essex star is currently just a few weeks away from welcoming twins with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq. The expectant mum is due to give birth to a baby boy and baby girl next month.

However, despite the exciting news, Amy has admitted that her five-year-old daughter Polly is struggling with the imminent arrival of her new siblings.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 32-year-old shared an image of Polly sitting on her bed in her pyjamas.

“My very emotional polly,” Amy began in her caption.

“Mums wondered if I could ask for some advice, polly has been very emotional lately.. completely overwhelmed, don’t want to leave my side.. keeps on cuddling me and the bumps, maybe she knows change is coming,” the mum-of-two explained.

Amy then went on to share some heartbreaking details about Polly’s feelings. “She tells me how much she loves me and how much she is going to miss me when I drop her off at school .. it’s making me really upset,” she admitted.

The reality star then pleaded with her 790K followers for help. “Any mums going through the same.. I feel such a terrible mum and it’s making me upset,” she penned.

“I just want everything to be perfect when the twins come!!” Amy added at the end of her caption.

Many of the TOWIE star’s fans began to promptly send in their own pieces of advice, along with some well-wishes for the family’s changing dynamic.

“Tell her even after baby's arrive u will always make time for just u & her to spend with each other xx,” one fan wrote.

“This is perfectly normal,” another added. “Thinking of you all @amychilds1990.”

Amy initially announced her twin pregnancy in October of last year. This is the first time that she will become a parent with her boyfriend Billy, as the couple started dating in September 2021.

As well as daughter Polly, Amy is also a mum to a four-year-old son named Ritchie from a previous relationship.