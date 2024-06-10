TOWIE’s Amy Childs marks sweet anniversary with fiancé Billy

Amy Childs is celebrating!

Today (June 10) marks Amy’s third anniversary with her fiancé, Billy Delbosq.

The Only Way Is Essex star has now taken to social media to share an adorable tribute to her partner.

On her Instagram page, Amy chose to post a beautiful selfie of herself and Billy, standing in front of the Arc De Triomphe monument in Paris.

“3 years ago today, you walked into my life,” the 34-year-old gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“The best 3 years,” Amy went on to write sweetly, before adding: “Happy anniversary darling @billydelbosq8 I love you.”

Following her heartwarming message, many of the reality star’s 1.1M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Happy anniversary guys, lovely post Amy & u always look so beautiful, much love to u both,” one fan commented.

“Happy 3 years to you both,” another responded.

“Happy anniversary guys, have a wonderful day xx,” a third fan added.

After their first meeting in 2021, Amy and Billy have since gone on to welcome twins together – son Billy and daughter Milly – in April of last year. Amy is also a mum to seven-year-old Polly and five-year-old Ritchie from previous relationships.

In an interview with Mother & Baby last May, Amy praised her fiancé’s skills as a father.

"I say he is like a child himself. He's brilliant with my children Polly and Ritchie and seeing him with the twins, he is incredible. Without him, with the twins I wouldn't know where I'd be, he is so hands on,” she exclaimed.

"I thought after a week he might be a little bit over it, but we are five weeks in and he's sterilising bottles all the time, he's been doing the night feeds with me, he's just been incredible. I don't tell him this too much but he has been my complete rock,” she admitted.

"I knew he'd be an amazing dad, but I didn't think he would be this good,” Amy added.